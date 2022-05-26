TrezarCoin (TZC) Market Cap Reaches $123,322.29

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $123,322.29 and $18.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,942.59 or 0.99927254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00194856 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00096486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00122593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00199895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032736 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 277,961,450 coins and its circulating supply is 265,961,450 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

