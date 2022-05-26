trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.54

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 12964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.63 million, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

