TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 51000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Get TRU Precious Metals alerts:

In other TRU Precious Metals news, Director Joel Aaron Freudman acquired 430,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,865.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.