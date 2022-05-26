Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $25.01 on Thursday, hitting $377.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,671. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

