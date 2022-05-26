Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.32.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $25.01 on Thursday, hitting $377.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,671. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
