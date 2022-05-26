Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

UA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 6,055,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,152. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Under Armour by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

