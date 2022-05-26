Unigestion Holding SA Buys 1,248 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.74. 877,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.07 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.82. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

