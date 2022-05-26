Unigestion Holding SA Buys 19,572 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after buying an additional 641,738 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

