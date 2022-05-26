Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,779 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $54,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.28. 3,394,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,003. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

