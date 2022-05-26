Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 293,448 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,604 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 6,757,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,758. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

