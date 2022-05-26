Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,443 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.11% of Progressive worth $67,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.81. 3,337,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

