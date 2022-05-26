Unigestion Holding SA Has $18.31 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449,286 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

OMC stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,506. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

