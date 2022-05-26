Unigestion Holding SA Has $24.37 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,452 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $154,780,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,310 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $107,959,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,173. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

