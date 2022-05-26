Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $408.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

