Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,078 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,666,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,303,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,361. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

