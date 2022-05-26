Unigestion Holding SA Sells 26,321 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,531 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 26,321 shares during the period. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.26% of Citrix Systems worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.43. 779,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

