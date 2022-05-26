Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,647 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $49,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

