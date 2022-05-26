United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.07

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 22534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.33) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.