Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms have commented on UPLD. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,231. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $401.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.