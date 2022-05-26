Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
A number of research firms have commented on UPLD. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday.
Shares of UPLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,231. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $401.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
