Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

