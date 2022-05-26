V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

VFC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 3,088,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

