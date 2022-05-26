Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,646 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Verastem worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 446,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 143,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

