Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $33,911.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,979.07 or 0.99876236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,078,310 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

