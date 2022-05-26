Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 359,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter.

