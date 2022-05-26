Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 29th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

