VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Sells $14,212.48 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $14,212.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VIZIO stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $28.24.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 318.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.