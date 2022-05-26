VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Sells $14,212.48 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $14,212.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VIZIO stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 318.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

