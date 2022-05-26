Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Position Boosted by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1,009.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,071 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up about 13.4% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zeno Research LLC owned 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 796,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

