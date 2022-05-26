West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,355. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

