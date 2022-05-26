Whitefort Capital Management LP Invests $1.34 Million in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. SciPlay comprises about 1.1% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCPL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in SciPlay by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 207,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SCPL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

SciPlay Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.