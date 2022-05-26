Whitefort Capital Management LP Invests $7.77 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 6.2% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,493,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,705. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

