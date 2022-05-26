Whitefort Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Trinity Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TRIB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 98,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech plc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.48.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

