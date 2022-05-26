Whitefort Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 243,665 INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. INNOVATE makes up about 0.7% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VATE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the third quarter worth about $1,352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE in the third quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 100,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $292,706.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,084,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,725,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,384,196 shares in the company, valued at $54,275,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 400,442 shares of company stock worth $1,133,457 over the last 90 days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VATE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 170,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,065. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. INNOVATE Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

About INNOVATE (Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.