Whiteheart Price Reaches $122.71 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $122.71 or 0.00422846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $17,663.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.36 or 0.68207639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00511358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 421.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

