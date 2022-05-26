Widercoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 55.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $606.76 and $1,420.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 205.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,928.92 or 1.75837323 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 360.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00512572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

