Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.54. 23,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $350.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.