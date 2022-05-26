William Wignall Buys 1,000 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,954,699.28.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, William Wignall purchased 2,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,720.00.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.