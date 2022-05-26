Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WDAY traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $168.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. Workday has a 12 month low of $157.49 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

