Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $118.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

A number of research firms have commented on WK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. Workiva’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 20.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 55.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $334,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.