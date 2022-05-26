Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $304.00 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $304.00 or 0.01055273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $526.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 113.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,431.05 or 0.95220047 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00519264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 465.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00032043 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,135,937 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

