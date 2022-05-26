XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 9,938 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $477,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,185,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mark Adams sold 50,669 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $2,434,138.76.

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40.

Shares of XPEL opened at $49.43 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in XPEL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.