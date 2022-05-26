Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Xperi has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Xperi stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xperi by 31.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 114.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 54,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xperi by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

