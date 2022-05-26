Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $12.60 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.86 million to $46.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $82.87 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 234,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,877. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

