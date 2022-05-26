Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,270.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($15.98) and last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.13), with a volume of 13442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,338 ($16.84).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market cap of £764.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

