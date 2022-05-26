Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

