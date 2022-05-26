Zacks: Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.32 EPS

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.47. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 494,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,457. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

