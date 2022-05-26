Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce $200.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.30 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $132.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $810.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.57 million to $946.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 453,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $899.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

