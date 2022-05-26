Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.87. GMS posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GMS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 164,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. GMS has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

