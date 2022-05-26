Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Announce -$1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.86). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRRK opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $176.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

