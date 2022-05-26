Zacks: Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $5.46 EPS

Brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.71. RH posted earnings of $4.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $28.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

Shares of RH opened at $256.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total transaction of $44,110.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

