Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

NTB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 68,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

