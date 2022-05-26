Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stake Reduced by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Zai Lab worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,962. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

